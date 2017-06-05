Luka Modric: Real Madrid star expecting more Champions League wins

“Ronaldo is one of the best, maybe the best player in the world”, former Madrid forward Morientes told Omnisport. “That is why he is already the best coach in the world”.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid.

Manager Zinedine Zidane praised his players after becoming the first manager to retain the European title since Arrigo Sacchi accomplished the feat with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990. One player nearly certainly to leave is James Rodriguez, who arrived amid high expectations after the 2014 World Cup but didn’t get a lot of playing time under Zidane.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players. Every player in the squad has played their part, and that’s been the key factor this season”. We have won three Champions Leagues in four seasons so we have to be in that category.

(AP Photo/Dave Thompson). Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic, left, scores during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday June 3, 2017.

Bale won his third Champions League winner’s medal in four seasons as Real swept aside Juventus 4-1 in his home city of Cardiff on Saturday night.

Juventus leaked three goals in 12 games en route to the final, twice shutting out Barcelona’s feared attack in the quarterfinals before blunting a free-scoring Monaco strike force in the semifinals. The Portugal worldwide also recorded his 600th goal from a brace in the trouncing of the Italian team. “This is only a positive thing for the team“.

Despite the Champions League evading him once again, Buffon does have an impressive list of accolades from his 22-year career.

The 4-1 win over Juventus allowed Madrid to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era.

Madrid and Juve were level at 1-1 at half-time before a rousing second-half display from Zidane’s side saw them cruise to victory.

“We are disappointed. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game”, the 39-year-old said. “I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half”, said Juve captain Gianluigi Buffon, now a three-time beaten finalist.

Ramos had made his mark in his previous two finals for the right reasons, heading in the 93rd-minute equaliser in 2014 against Atletico Madrid to save Madrid’s skin and set up their 10th European triumph. “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

“I’m happy here, I signed a long-term deal last summer”.

“To play a final in your home city is incredible, but to win it is better still. a great experience”.