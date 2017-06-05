Luke Walton has been supporting Steve Kerr during the Warriors’ playoff run

No matter how dominant the Warriors looked in game one, this has to be an incredibly hard situation for Kerr to sit and watch. That evident in Game 1 and with or without Kerr, the Warriors are hoping to keep it going the rest of the series. On Friday, Kerr said he is feeling a bit better, and there is a possibility that he may return to the sidelines for Game 2.

From left: Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, head coach Steve Kerr and coach Mike Brown during practice at the Warriors practice facility on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. I haven’t heard anything from him.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could potentially make a return for Game 2 of the team’s NBA Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to ESPN.com’s Marc Spears.

“He may coach Sunday”. Walton quietly (he isn’t giving quotes to the media about it, it’s just come out) supporting his friend and mentor through such a hard time is offers a reminder of why there is basically no one on the planet with a bad word to say about him.

Assistant coach Mike Brown has taken over in Kerr’s absence and the Warriors haven’t missed a beat, still sitting at a ideal 13-0 in the playoffs.

Still, if Kerr is up to returning to the bench, that is where the Warriors will want him to be, regardless of how they’ve fared with him absent.

Mike Brown added on a conference call with media that, “I’m gonna coach until they tell me it’s different”.