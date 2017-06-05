Lupita Nyong’o Praises ‘Wonder Woman’ As A Classic In The Superhero Genre

Featuring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian Princess Diana in the movie, the figure is finely crafted based on her appearance in Wonder Woman wearing the Themyscira training armor.

In that landscape, “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins could take over the title of biggest all-time three-day domestic opening for a female director if she can pass Sam Taylor-Johnson’s $85.1 million opening for 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey“. Because of the decades-old feud between Lebanon and Israel, “Wonder Woman” has been banned in all the theaters of the former. Chris Pine plays Steve Trevor, the charming spy who lures Diana to London, where she discovers her superpowers. The jury’s still out on whether Patty Jenkins’ solo movie will climb higher still, but at the very least, all signs now point to DC and Warner Bros. kicking on with Wonder Woman 2 in the not-so-distant future. Wonder Woman was created in 1941, yet this is the character’s first solo theatrical adventure.

For years now, the DC Comics movie franchise has been lagging behind the behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe…that is until now. You can read a description for the toy below.

And Gadot has revealed Carter “thanked” her for “sharing the burden” of playing the iconic female superhero with her.

After watching this spectacular film it just shows how ignorant studio executives have been.

Will you be venturing out to see Wonder Woman this weekend and, by effect, adding to that total box office cume?

The action in this film is awe-inspiring.

The decision was made by the Ministry of Economy and Trade on Wednesday merely hours before its release on Wednesday, citing “the heritage of its main heroin, Gal Gadot who is of Israeli-descent, according to a CNN report today”. The use of humour is also great and the comic timing is flawless.

The only negative is that the CGI is a bit questionable at times, but luckily this is only for a few scenes. This film is an exciting ride and is a sign of good things to come for the DCEU.

While Keri Russell won’t be portraying Wonder Woman in a live action movie, she was an inspired choice to lend her vocal abilities and screen presence to one of our most beloved superheroes in 2009.