His recent meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron at this week’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit produced a number of photographs featuring the two hunky heads of state gazing at each other in ways that similarly could be interpreted as homoerotic. “You have to show you won’t make small concessions – not even symbolic ones.” .

“Donald Trump, the Turkish president or the Russian president see relationships in terms of a balance of power”, he said.

Accustomed to seeing their president literally crush the hand of his interlocutor, the American journalists greatly appreciated the attitude of Emmanuel Macron when it came, for him, the moment to shake the hand of Donald Trump.

But Macron, who became France’s youngest president just three weeks ago, said he does not believe in “the diplomacy of public invective but in bilateral dialogue”.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. Macron said he warned the US President against taking a “hurried decision” regarding the Paris climate change agreement, which Trump has threatened to pull out of. “Each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening”. Pictures and video show the two world leaders, who met in Brussels before the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit, gripping each other’s hands while grimacing slightly.

While Italy hopes the G7 meeting in Taormina, on the cliffs of eastern Sicily, will concentrate minds on Europe’s migrant crisis, the British leader has said she wants to set out her stall on measures to tackle internet extremism. Macron then forcefully pats the yanking arm of Trump.

Of course it’s not Trump whom Macron and France needs to worry about.

By contrast, Trump never spoke publicly about the centrist, Macron, before the vote.