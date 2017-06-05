Macron Says France, India to Work Together on Climate Change

Trump’s decision to scrap the Paris deal has left him isolated on the world stage and prompted a backlash at home, with several state governors, city mayors and powerful companies already drawing up plans to meet the pact’s emission targets – with or without Washington’s backing.

USA think tank Climate Interactive predicts that if all nations fully achieve their Paris pledges, the average global surface temperature rise by 2100 will be 3.3C, or 3.6C without the US.

Macron said that the issues of tackling terrorism were discussed at length during his talks with Modi and France fully supports India’s fight against terrorism.

“I know that you are a great nation. So countries may have some disputes and some areas of collaboration”, he said, noting that India and Russian Federation relationship has stood the test of time as it was based on trust. In the next months and years, I hope we can work together. “France will stand by India in the fight against terrorism”, he said.

“I call on you to remain confident”.

A total of 194 countries, including China and the European Union, signed the Paris Climate accord and agreed to a series of pledges created to limit global warming, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and provide funding for poor nations in late 2015.

However, several U.S. governors and mayors have vowed to respect the terms of the Paris deal despite the United States pulling out.

On climate change, Modi said the CEO’s forum has been directed to work on sustainable technology in this regard. “It’s not a future we want for our children”.

Macron has led Europe’s defence of the Paris accord, endearing himself to opponents of Trump’s stance.

Asked by the moderator whether India would side with the USA or others on the Paris climate change deal, Modi replied, “it is not a question of which way I go”.

“We are both convinced our countries have much to do for ecological and environmental transition and for the fight against climate warming”, he said. “Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us”, he said.

The action was a swift rebuttal to Trump, who has defended his widely criticized decision.

At the end of the visit to Berlin, it was apt for Prime Minister Modi to describe the relationship between India and Germany as one of reliability and outcome oriented momentum based on a philosophy of “made for each other”. We moved shoulder to shoulder and worked on the agreement which is a shared legacy of the world.