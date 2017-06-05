Macron Visits Mali to Reaffirm Commitment to Battle Jihadists

In his first official visit outside Europe, president Emmanuel Macron says France will be “uncompromising” in the battle against Islamist extremists in Mali.

Macron said he had discussed stepping up cooperation in Mali with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday and she had been supportive.

The new French premier met Malian president Ibrahim Keita in Gao, a northern city where French troops are based.

France’s Operation Barkhane has about 4,000 soldiers in Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Speaking during a trip to Mali, where some 4,000 French soldiers are deployed, Macron said France would work in close cooperation with Germany, but called on other European Union states to support military and development efforts in the region.

The French leader also praised a “crucial” and “exemplary” intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States for military operations in Africa’s Sahel region.

Macron’s choice of Mali for his first trip as commander-in-chief since his election on May 7 fulfilled a campaign promise to visit French troops fighting Islamist militants.

But he said Germany could help in other ways.

“My desire in the framework of our military involvement in Africa is to do even more with Europe, more with Germany, but in a pragmatic manner”, Macron told journalists. Stationed there since July 2013, it has just over 12,000 military and police personnel working on what is considered the UN’s most risky active peacekeeping deployment.

As a candidate, he stirred controversy at home by labelling France’s colonial war in Algeria a crime against humanity – something which was well-received in the former colonies.