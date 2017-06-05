Madrid hailed as ‘Masters of the Universe’ after crushing Juve

The praise spread further afield, with France’s L’Equipe labelling the winners “Unreal Madrid”, while Portugal’s E Bola featured a picture of Ronaldo leaping in celebration with the headline “Jump to eternity”.

Ronaldo stopped a bright Juve opening in its tracks as he swept in Dani Carvajal’s pass after 20 minutes, before Mario Mandzukic levelled with one of the great Champions League final goals, firing a sublime overhead kick beyond Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Ronaldo became the first player to score in three Champions League finals and took his tally of career goals to 600 with a man-of-the-match performance against a Juventus side that started brightly but badly lost their way in the second half.

“People don’t have words to criticize”, Ronaldo said, “because the numbers don’t lie”.

It’s clear that the former United star still has plenty of respect and admiration for his former coach, as he even still acknowledges him as “boss” to this day… “We started with difficulties but I think in the second half we were clearly superior”, the Madrid coach said. Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has now won back-to-back Champions Leagues – as well as this season’s La Liga title – since he took charge in January 2016.

The history-making Madrid outfit will receive a payout of £1.5 million per player for winning Saturday’s Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champion’s League.

Now 32, most of the tricks are on show only in the warm up as he concentrates his efforts on that instinct and killer touch that all truly great strikers possess and that have helped him plunder at least 40 goals in each of the last seven seasons.

A team which had conceded just three goals in Europe all season conceded four in the Champions League final.

Nine of the 14 Real Madrid players who decimated Juventus were there when Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, who led Madrid to the 2014 décima – their 10th European Cup.

“The two goals in quick succession hurt us and we were not able to react”, Allegri said.

Juve centre back Leonardo Bonucci drove a long diagonal ball towards the byline to set off a brilliantly skilful exchange.

Bonucci’s pass from defence was helped on by both Alex Sandro and Higuain – the ball not leaving the ground throughout – to set up Mandzukic and the Croatia worldwide took one touch and unleashed a magnificent overhead kick into the top corner, with Navas not close to it.

Any hope of a Juventus comeback was effectively snuffed out when Juan Cuadrado was sent off in 84th for a second bookable offence. “You need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”, said the Germany global.

“We are disappointed. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game”, the 39-year-old said.