Madrid Wins Back-To-Back Titles, £1.5m Bonus for Each Player

Zinedine Zidane favoured in-form Isco for a final that Bale entered as a 77th-minute substitute, making a timely return from a calf injury as Real Madrid overcame Juventus in surprisingly comprehensive fashion. They put more goals past Juventus in 90 minutes than the Italian champions had conceded in their previous 12 Champions League games.

It was Ronaldo’s fourth Champions League title – three for Real and one at Manchester United – and his double took him to 600 career goals for club and country.

“He can spend his life at Madrid”, he told Cadena SER.

It is the fifth major trophy Zidane has won as coach in just 17 months at the club, following triumphs in LaLiga, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this season and in Europe a year ago. The world player of the year knocked the ball across to Dani Carvajal on the right flank before drifting into the penalty area to receive it back and beat Buffon.

“He’s done this in 17 months, and in 17 months you can’t do everything”.

WALES delivered a spectacular Champions League final and Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid delivered a superb display to retain the trophy at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night.

“I don’t even read anything, so I don’t know what to say”, he said of the speculation.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however. “We’ve made more history”, Bale said.

In assists, last term’s joint leader Neymar finished top outright this time with eight assists, having a hand in 12 goals overall as well as scoring four himself.

Bale said: “It’s three Champions League trophies in four years and not many people can say that”. “We had to try to score a goal, get ahead, and then defend in the second part of the game”. In the second half, we saw the best Madrid performance of the entire season’.

“The objective is to win next season’s Champions League, it is not easy, but nothing is impossible”, Ronaldo said.

As fans celebrating on the streets of Cardiff proudly sang “Somos los reyes de Europa (We are the kings of Europe)”, a traditional team chant, it was only fitting that one of the dignitaries congratulating players in the changing rooms was Spain’s former King Juan Carlos.

But Real Madrid are now like that, as Perez said, they are a winning machine, looking always towards the next victory, driven by a man who is always looking for the next goal.

“Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year. I really prepared myself to do well in the league and Champions League and scored important goals so I’m very happy”. “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.