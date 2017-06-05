Majestic Modric the key to Real Madrid’s Champions League final turnaround

Zidane, who helped Madrid win five different titles since taking over the squad in 2016, including the team’s first Spanish league title in five years, has only one year left on his contract but is widely expected to stay.

“It will be tough to do better than this year, because we could have done something truly incredible this season”, said Buffon, regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of the game.

His career total in all competitions now stands at 600, a record 108 of which have come in the Champions League.

“I’ve spoken to the boys already but I’m sure they’ll be working hard and yes, I’ll be watching and praying we get the three points”.

Juventus is chasing its third title, having not won European soccer’s top prize since 1996.

Gareth Bale says he is not interested in speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid in the transfer window.

“My age is just a number, I feel like a young boy”, said the 32-year-old after being handed the man-of-the-match award by his former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

It’s been another season to remember for European champions Real Madrid. “We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble”.

The Black Eyed Peas are promising an energetic show when they perform at the Champions League final.

“We are disappointed. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game”, the 39-year-old said. Juve played very well in the first half, creating some opportunities, but in the second half we were very impressive. Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half.

Local boy Bale made a late cameo appearance, coming on for Karim Benzema in the 77th minute with the job done. “I told them to continue with what we were doing but putting more pressure on them and playing with more width”.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.

Ronaldo scored his 600th goal for club and country during the game, but has faced criticism this season.