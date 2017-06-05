Major Confrontation Between Saudi, Egypt, UAE Against Qatar Over Terror Support

Qatar is also due to host the World Cup in 2022. However, it immediately wreaked havoc with long-haul carrier Qatar Airways, sent its stock market tumbling and raised questions about how a country reliant on food imports would be affected.

Bankers at three other lenders said they had not received any orders and that it was business as usual so far.

Qatar Airways has announced that it will cease all flights to and from Saudi, but it has not yet commented on flights to the UAE. Saudi Arabian Airlines also stopped its flights to Qatar.

Further the Saudi led countries also fell out with Qatar over its backing of then Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member. “Yemeni gov’t also confirms Arab coalition suspends Qatar’s participation”.

In an official announcement, the airline declared that all flights to and from Doha will be suspended, starting June 6. It offered no other details.

The conflict between Qatar and its neighbors occurred one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country’s emir in support of building relations with Iran.

Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.

How are Qatar Airways flights affected?

Qatar said the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

Monday’s move comes after Qatar alleged that hackers last month took over the site of its state-run news agency and published what it called fake comments alleged to be from its ruling emir about Iran and Israel, Al Ahram reported. It has spiraled since.

Emirates said its last flight from Dubai to Doha would depart on 2.30am on Tuesday, and the last flight from Doha to Dubai would depart at 3.50am. Etihad gave no reasons for the decision. It is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates.

A fourth country, the United Arab Emirates, echoed the same accusations and accused Qatar of was undermining regional stability.

The two countries have joined Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting ties to Qatar amid a growing Arab diplomatic dispute with the small, gas-rich nation. Tensions have always been simmering between Qatar and the five Arab nations, especially in recent weeks, after alleged comments by Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in which he criticized the harsh rhetoric aimed at Iran by the Gulf states and the United States and asserted his support for Palestinian militant group Hamas and his ties with Israel.

A separate statement on SPA accused Qatar of supporting terrorist and sectarian groups “including the Muslim Brotherhood, Isis and al-Qaeda” and of broadcasting propagating through Qatari media, according to Reuters.

Libya has made a similar step earlier in the day. But Bahrain is accusing it of ties to Shiite Jhadists.