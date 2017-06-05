Malaysia ranks 29th on Global Peace Index

This year Malaysia has claimed the 29th spot on the 2017 Global Peace Index in its ranking of the most peaceful countries in the world. Also, with a GPI score of 1.664, the country is placed 30th globally out of 163 countries, an improvement over previous year. Meanwhile, the world has become more peaceful, with 93 countries recording higher levels of peace while 68 deteriorated compared to past year.

Even if we include the wider Asia Pacific region, our country still came in fifth, after New Zealand, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

The Philippines’ overall score has also deteriorated since president Rodrigo Duterte took office in June 2016, placing it at 138th place out of 163 countries measured in the report.

The Institute for Economics and Peace cites the deep rooted division awoken by the presidential election campaign as one of the main reasons for the downgrade.

That puts the USA right between Rwanda and El Salvador.

The index measures 23 indicators to get its score, including incidents of violent crime, levels of militarization, weapons imports, as well as refugee tallies and the number killed in internal conflict, The Independent noted. Increased perceived levels of corruption within the political elite, rising inequality in wealth, deterioration in press freedoms and media concentration, along with diminishing Acceptance of the Rights of Others are linked to numerous issues populist parties have successfully capitalised on.

Two other world superpowers also showed a marked decline in their performance.

China and Russian Federation also have poor rankings, coming in at 116 and 151 respectively on the index. Syria remained the least peaceful, followed by Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen, according to the study.

That would be Iceland – a title the northern European nation has held since 2008. New Zealand is ranked second.