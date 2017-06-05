Malaysia Trade Surplus Shrinks In April

A truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Malaysia’s state of Sabah on Borneo island, February 20, 2013.

April’s exports rose 20.6% from a year earlier, the fifth straight month of double-digit growth.

Imports surged 24.7 percent in April from a year ago, much slower the expected growth of 31.0 percent. The pace was just below the 22.3 per cent growth forecast in a Reuters poll and down from 24.1 per cent in March.

Data from Malaysian International Trade and Industry Ministry showed on Monday that exports reached 73.97 billion ringgit (17.33 billion USA dollars), which was the fifth consecutive month where exports posted double digit growth since December 2016.

However, it said on a month-on-month basis, total trade, exports and imports dropped by 12.9 per cent, 10.5 per cent and 15.6 per cent, respectively due to the high base effect in March.

Exports to China also rose 50.6% to RM10.2 billion in April while exports to Singapore increased 15.8% to RM10.6 billion and to the European Union by 26.5% to RM7.5 billion.

Total trade in April was valued at RM139.18 billion, an expansion of RM25.5 billion or 22.5% as compared with the same month a year ago.

She expected the export to moderate in the second half due to a combination of factors, including the moderation in regional demand, the strengthening of ringgit and the higher base effect for exports in the second half previous year.

Higher exports of electrical and electronic (E&E) products, chemicals and chemical products, iron and steel products as well as rubber products led to stronger export performance. The expansion was attributed to higher imports of intermediate goods, capital goods and consumption goods.