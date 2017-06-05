Maldives joins 4 other nations in cutting ties with Qatar

According to Aljazeera, Qatar s leader, in the fake comments, expressed his support for Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel, while suggesting that United States president Donald Trump may not last long in power.

“No country in the region will benefit from the heightened tension”.

Saudi Arabia and key allies on Monday cut ties with Qatar, the world’s top seller of liquefied natural gas (LNG), stoking concern over any supply disruptions to neighbouring countries spilling over into global gas markets.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf nations to work out their differences after five countries severed ties with Qatar Monday for allegedly embracing several terrorist groups and its ties with Iran.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry made the statement Monday, hours after Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced it would be cutting ties to the peninsular nation.

“On the face of it, it could present a risk, but I don’t think there is too much in the Qatar situation”, said Daniel Hynes, an analyst in Sydney at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

“Such measures are unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations”, the government’s foreign ministry said.

Iran saw America pulling the strings. After the President left the region, Qatari’s state news agency published quotes from Qatari’s president criticizing Trump’s policy toward Iran, and spoke highly of Iran, referring to it as an “Islamic power”.

Moscow also hopes that the current diplomatic row in the Gulf will not affect “the common determination and resolve” in the joint fight against “international terrorism”, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Turkey, which enjoys friendly relations with Qatar and other Gulf countries, offered its help, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu telling reporters: “We will give any kind of support for the situation to be normalised”.

The move is seen as a significant split between powerful Gulf countries that are also close USA allies.

“At the moment there is nothing on Qatar issue, (we) will issue a statement if some development takes place”, Zakaria said. Egypt has also suspended diplomatic relations. This is an internal matter of GCC (Gulf Coordination Council).

Qatar on Monday asked citizens to leave the United Arab Emirates within 14 days to comply with a decision by Abu Dhabi to sever ties with Doha, the Qatari embassy in Abu Dhabi said on social media.

There is nothing to panic for Indians in general and Keralites in particular over Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE deciding to snap diplomatic ties with Qatar, a leading migration expert said Thiruvananthapuram.

The Qatar Stock Exchange fell 7.65% amid the Gulf diplomatic crisis. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled.

The host of the 2022 World Cup, it is also home to the Al Jazeera media network and now just over half of its GDP now comes from non-fossil fuel sources. It is yet to be seen if Qatar decides to disrupt the production cutback deal.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE provided $309 million of Qatar’s $1.05 billion of food imports in 2015.

The coordinated move dramatically escalates a simmering dispute over Qatar’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.