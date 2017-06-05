Mammootty in rajinikanth’s kaala

According to the latest buzz, Mammootty is expected to play a cameo in this film and he might reprise his role of none other than Dr B R Ambedkar.

While social media is abuzz with reports that Mammootty might play a BR Ambedkar-like character in the film which is now on the floors in Mumbai, where the team will shoot another month and then head to Chennai for the next schedule.

The film also stars Nana Patekar, and it is yet not sure what role he will be essaying in the film, despite rumours that he might play the antagonist. Kaala has something linked to the year 1956, the year in which Dr. B R Ambedkar died. But there is no official confirmation either from the “Kaala” team or from Mammootty on these speculations. If he decides to come on board, it will mark the reunion of iconic Deva and Suriya from Mani Ratnam’s cult-classic Thalapathi.In other developments, we hear that Rajinikanth is said to be sporting a tattoo in the film. After 25 years they are going to work together for Kaala.

Both the theories are doing strong rounds in media for the past few days and truth will emerge only when the makers confirm or reject the casting of Mega Star Mammootty in the film. If you have Rajinikanth in your film, the project will be in the headlines every single day – director Pa. Ranjith’s Kaala is no different. Huma Qureshi is playing the female lead in this movie. Music is composing by Santosh Narayanan.