Man dies in Wicklow road accident

The pedestrian, believed to be aged in his 40s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle on the Coolgreany Road in Arklow at about 2.20am this morning.

A man has died after being hit by a auto in the early hours of the morning in Wicklow.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

The road is now closed and being examined by Garda forensic investigators.

It is the fourth death on the roads in the Republic since the beginning of the bank holiday weekend.

A man in his 40s has died after being hit by a vehicle.

It is understood his girlfriend is critically ill in hospital following the crash while the driver of the auto also suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Wicklow Garda Station on 0402 26320.