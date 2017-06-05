Man jumps into vehicle, saves driver having seizure in Dixon

The driver was in the middle of a seizure. On Friday, he and his wife were in Dixon when they spotted a vehicle in the wrong lane, headed for their truck.

They were tailing the auto when it began to drift into incoming lanes of traffic. The man, who was in a passing truck, backed up, hopped out and took a dive through the vehicle window.

When some critics on Twitter questioned why the Dixon police officers who were in the vehicle behind the ill driver did not try to help him more quickly, police tweeted: “Yes, because in the 10 seconds we were behind the auto we could see with our x-ray vision the driver was seizing and let him keep driving”.

As the vehicle continued to move forward, Tompkins had to back his pick-up truck out of the way to avoid a collision.

Tompkins’ wife – an EMT – said she “wasn’t surprised” by her husband’s bravery and added he handled the situation “perfectly”. “My adrenaline was pumping, and I just reacted”.

Dixon Police said due to Tompkins’ quick action, the out-of-control vehicle didn’t actually cause an accident.

An Illinois good Samaritan risked his life on Friady to jump into a moving auto and save another driver who was suffering a seizure on the road.

“We want to thank Tompkins for his heroism and for coming to a complete stranger’s aid today!” the statement said.