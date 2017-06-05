Man United fans want Bale and Rodriguez before Super Cup

On Saturday he made the difference yet again with two goals to help Real Madrid secure a third Champions League title in four years as they crushed Juventus 4-1 in a riveting final.

“But today we can say that we are a very good team and that we deserved to win the league and the Champions League“.

Until now, no team since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, when the cup was only a knockout competition, had won back-to-back titles. “We’re very happy to be the first team to win the Champions League in two consecutive years”, said Ronaldo, who has now scored exactly 600 goals for club and country over the course of his extraordinary career. My age is just a number.

Ronaldo admitted it was in those moments that the match was won.

Real Madrid is celebrating its 12th European Cup with its fans back in the Spanish capital.

At 32, Cristiano Ronaldo, says he feels like a young boy and is excited to make more wonders happen in Real Madrid.

“I only found out I wasn’t going to start just before the game”.

Leonardo Bonucci admits that Juventus’ defeat to Real Madrid was especially bitter as they believed it was their time to taste Champions League glory.

Yet in Cardiff, the energy and verve of Zidane’s Madrid grew as Juventus, who might have stolen back the momentum with Mario Mandzukic’s athletic, brilliant equaliser, faded.

“In football, there are absolute values”, Juventus boss Max Allegri said after the game.

But it was impossible to ignore Ronaldo, as his team mate Toni Kroos was quick to point out. The Portugal global also recorded his 600th goal from a brace in the trouncing of the Italian team. Defending the title, which has not been done in 27 years, places this crop of Madrid players in an elite category which eludes even the original Ronaldo and their coach Zinedine Zidane. Raul had teammates such as Zidane, Luis Figo, Brazil’s Ronaldo as well as Portugal’s Ronaldo, during his career but often played in XIs without the balance, or the back-up, that Zidane’s Madrid have cultivated. “It is another record, a record that these players deserve and we are delighted”. So Ronaldo has played fewer minutes in recent months than he is used to doing.

“I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid“, said Bale, who last October committed himself to Real until 2022.

“I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit, recover from the surgery -which still has a little more healing to do – but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger”.

“It has been an incredible season”, Ronaldo said.

“It’s a long season, but I’m motivated, I’m happy”.