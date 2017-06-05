Man who criticised dead Traffic Police officer on Facebook arrested for shoplifting

The court ordered Chua, who was not represented by a lawyer, to be remanded for two weeks at the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric evaluation.

The part-time deliveryman had allegedly left the department store at Syed Alwi Road on Sunday around 5.30am, without paying for a 100ml bottle of Must de Cartier perfume worth S$98.

The Straits Times understand that the departmental store is Mustafa Centre.

Mr Chua was then arrested at around 5.37am.

In a statement, the Police said that Mr Chua was already under investigation for three other separate police reports lodged against him since January this year.

In response to media queries on whether the police would be investigating Chua on his spiteful comments, a police spokesperson said they would “remain objective and professional” in dealing with Chua, even though his remarks were “hurtful and unfair” to police officers and SSG Nadzrie’s loved ones.

Chua first caught the public eye after his Facebook post which gloated over the death of Traffic Police office, Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin, was widely criticised.

Mr Nadzrie died when a van hit him along Serangoon Road last week.

Mr Shanmugam slammed the posting and Mr Chua, describing Mr Chu as being “sick in the head” with no sense of right and wrong.

Mr Chua’s remarks about SSG Nadzrie were also criticised by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Saturday. “While there is a completely distraught wife, grieving parents and family, and teammates who are crying”.

If convicted of shoplifting, he can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

He was also reported to have a string of traffic violations issued against him previously.