Manchester attack: Robbie Williams changes Strong song lyrics in tribute to victims

He got the audience to join in with him for an emotional performance of Angels, as people in the crowd held up signs reading “For our angels”. “Everyone now crying”, Twitter user David Raven wrote alongside a video of the crowd singing.

The British singer took to the stage at the city’s Etihad Stadium on Friday night (2Jun17), just down the road from Manchester Arena where a man detonated a bomb following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May (17), killing 22 people and injuring over 100 more.

The concert was the first stop on Williams’ Heavy Entertainment Show Tour.

Ahead of the concert Ariana’s fans who were caught up in the Manchester bombing have said they were nervous to return to a concert so soon after recent terror attacks, but determined to carry on to show solidarity with the victims.

“Machester we’re strong / we’re strong / we’re strong / We’re still singing our song / our song / our song” the lyrics red, also seen in video posted by Rowson.

The pop star shared a picture of himself on Twitter after the gig, complete with a rainbow that had formed in the sky over the stadium.

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and Little Mix are among the other music acts on the bill for the event, which is to be held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

