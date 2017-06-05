Manchester bomber ‘acted alone in lead-up to atrocity’

“With specialist support, we have also had a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from”, Jackson said. The attack killed 22 people, including children and teenagers, and more than 100 were wounded.

It came as police released further details about terrorist Salman Abedi – including that he had bought most of the key component parts of the suicide bomb in the few days before the attack.

Greater Manchester Police said two men – one 25 years old and the other 19 – were arrested in the city on suspicion of terrorist offenses.

A total of 10 men remain in British custody following the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena where United States singer Ariana Grande was performing.

Numerous suicide attacker’s movements and actions were “carried out alone” in the four days prior to the attack, Russ Jackson, head of the North West counter terrorism unit, said.

Detectives have confirmed that Abedi, a British Libyan, bought parts for the devastating bomb after arriving back in the United Kingdom but they have been unable to determine whether he acquired parts before he left the United Kingdom for Libya.

Detective chief superintendent Russ Jackson said the release of potential suspects “can be expected in investigations of this nature as we corroborate accounts that have been provided”.

Police said Wednesday that a cordon has been placed around a property in Rusholme, south of central Manchester, where they are now searching for clues about the bombing.

“We have made a lot of progress in this with the use of CCTV and have received some really helpful calls from the public”.

They have scrutinised CCTV to try to determine when and how the bomb was made in the Banff Road area in Rusholme, where houses have been repeatedly searched.

“We have had police officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, but we are still not satisfied why Abedi went there and its vital we understand exactly where he went there and who he spoke to in these final days before the attack”, Jackson added. “We still have a number of people in custody and we will be seeking to extend the custody of some of them as we work to understand what has gone on and whether Abedi was helped”. If you have previously called and have information, I would urge you to call again.

There are 11 men in custody for possible connection to Britain’s worst extremist attack in more than a decade.