Manchester bomber not to buried in city

The city’s authorities are reportedly doing “everything in their power” to stop the 22-year-old Libyan-origin bomber’s cremation, burial in any way in the Greater Manchester area, the Metro reported on Wednesday.

LONDON (AP) – British police have asked the public to stay out of area in southern Manchester while a property is searched for clues about the concert bombing that killed 22 people and wounded dozens of others.

Brothers Isaac and Abz Forjani, who were arrested by armed police soon after the attack before being released without charge, said they had been left “traumatised” by their cousin’s actions.

According to Greater Manchester Police, 11 men remain in custody as police investigate their possible connections to the attack.

However, police have said they are continuing to work around-the-clock to identify all of those behind the deadly terror attack.

In some of the images, Abedi is seen pulling a large blue suitcase behind him, which was also seen in a previous image released by police as officers appealed for anyone who had seen him with the bag to come forward. We need your help as we piece together what happened in the lead up to the attack and if Abedi was helped by anyone.

Although detectives have no reason to believe the luggage contains anything unsafe, they are warning the public not to approach it and instead call 999 immediately.

New evidence has revealed that Abedi likely purchased most of the key components to make the homemade bomb himself and most of his actions leading up to last week’s bombing at the Manchester Arena were carried out alone.

Calling the scale of the investigation “enormous”, Jackson said there are more than 7,000 entries listed on the counter-terrorism unit’s lines of inquiry.

More than 1,000 officers have been a part of the investigation, which includes the examination of Adebi’s movements on CCTV footage and past interactions he’s had with people or calls he has made.

He added: “We need the public’s help in this”.

Police still have almost 300 pieces of digital equipment, including phones, to examine as well as hundreds of witnesses to interview, according to Jackson.

Details about the investigation have not been released.

“There has been huge progress made over the week and the speed of the inquiry remains the same”. Do you have any information about his movements on these dates?