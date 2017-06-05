Manchester bomber said to have told mother ‘forgive me’ before blast

May’s discussion with G7 leaders Friday, including Trump, comes on the heels of a spat with the United States over the leaking of intelligence to USA media of details around the Manchester bombing investigation.

Corbyn delivered his speech as the country’s political parties return to the campaign trail following the bombing at American singer Ariana Grande’s pop concert, which killed 22 people and injured 116.

A total of eight men are now in custody.

President Donald Trump on Thursday described USA intelligence leaks over the Manchester bombing as “deeply troubling” and threatened to prosecute those responsible, after a warning by British Prime Minister Theresa May to keep shared data “secure”.

New information about Abedi’s travels and the composition of the bomb he exploded at Manchester Arena supported the notion that he had help. The police are also still searching for more of Abedi’s potential accomplices.

Mohammed Fadl, a community leader, rejected that account.

Arsenal fan Liz Johnson says she was a “sad after what happened in Manchester but I grew up in Ireland, so bombs did go off there and life does go on”.

“He was giving farewell”, Libyan security force spokesman Ahmed bin Salem said.

“If they don’t feel comfortable sharing information, that can be a significant obstacle in terms of the worldwide terror fight”, said Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Soccer fans are arriving for the FA Cup final with armed police on the streets outside at Wembley Stadium in London as Britain stages its biggest sporting event since the Manchester suicide bombing.

Queen Elizabeth visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some of the casualties have been treated, and was filmed chatting with a girl lying injured on a ward.

In a speech Thursday in Berlin, former U.S. President Barack Obama condemned the bombing, saying it was “a reminder that there is great danger and terrorism and people who would do great harm to others just because they’re different”.

Salman Abedi is believed to have called his relative before the blast to plead forgiveness.

“Very few people in the community here were close to him, and therefore Salman’s fanaticism wasn’t something the community was aware of”, he said.

On Thursday night a property was being searched in Wigan after potentially suspicious items were found – and overnight a man was arrested following a raid on a property in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

Some 75 people are still being treated in hospital, including 23 in critical condition, medical officials said. It also reports that British police informed their German counterparts Abedi had received paramilitary training in Syria.

Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Friday said that the UK’s involvement in military action overseas has fuelled the risk of terrorism at home.

Authorities are investigating whether Abedi could have been stopped, after Libyan community members in Manchester reported concerns about his views.

Grande was scheduled to perform two shows at London’s O2 arena this week as part of her “Dangerous Woman” tour but she has since cancelled those performances, as well as any other performances through June 5th.