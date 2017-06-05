Manchester delight at Europa success

“I’m really happy with our season, the [EFL Cup and Europa League] trophies, to be back in Champions League but now I have a rest, to disconnect completely and enjoy my family and friends and other sports I like”. One minute silence is also observed before the start of the match.

Mourinho continued: “I don’t care about football for a month”. “I was dreaming every day that I would score in the final”, he said.

However, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss says it is more gratifying to have qualified for the Champions League by winning a trophy than through a top-four finish and is now looking forward to a long break. A victory of pragmatism, of humble people who respect opponents and try to stop their qualities and exploit their weaknesses. Based on pragmatism and humble principles.

After the Europa League win over Ajax this week Mourinho handed the summer transfer baton to Woodward as he left for his summer holidays.

He has now won the tournament twice, having led Porto to glory in the UEFA Cup – as the Europa League was previously called – in 2003.

“Look at Tottenham, they’ve had a fantastic season, finished second, with no trophies to show for it”.

And it was fitting that substitute Wayne Rooney lifted the mammoth trophy in Stockholm following their 2-0 defeat of Ajax on Wednesday, in what could be his last appearance for the club. Obviously I am happy to be part of that [Europa League win] and in some way help the club win trophies, and that is the way it’s been over the last 18 months and past year.

“First of all I’ve always been a team player”, he said. For winning finals, you first have to play finals and learn from it. All the players who played today learnt a lot. It’s all new for them.

We would be shocked if Sow’s goal doesn’t make the shortlist for Europa League goal of the season.

Greater Manchester Police said the final would be a “poignant” occasion following Monday’s attack after an Ariana Grande pop concert, adding it was “right” for the game to go ahead despite discussions to postpone it.