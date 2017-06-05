Manchester feels the love with Ariana Grande’s charity concert

With that, Braun introduced Grande, who delivered an emotional, empowering performance of “Be Alright”, backed by a crew of dancers while the crowd roared, and then broke into “Break Free“.

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer. The footage quickly went viral, with people on Twitter calling it “beautiful” and “the real spirit of Manchester”.

Grande thanked those in attendance.

Grande shouted “Manchester we love you” before Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am said: “Manchester, London, we are here together and we are one”. “I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine the world really needs”.

American fans were able to watch the concert on the cable channel Freeform, as well as Grande’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Arguably, there were dozens of brilliant appearances and tears throughout the star-studded night. When the crowd responded, a tearful Justin led them in a chant of, “We love you and we honour you”. The song includes the lyrics: ‘But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand’.

When Grande’s mom showed up to tell fans not to be afraid. “Where is the love, London?” added Will.i.am, in solidarity with the victims of last night’s shocking London attack. “This is Manchester.’ Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. “We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything”.

“We will not quit or operate in fear”.

The concert will be broadcast on a variety of outlets.

He then said “Give it up for Manchester’s own Take That“, and the hometown heroes launched into an uplifting set of their own, leading the crowd in singalongs of their hits “Shine” and then “Giants”.

Pharrell Williams said he felt no fear inside the venue, just love and and positivity.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan.

Perry’s performance was followed by Justin Bieber, who performed a plaintive acoustic version of “Love Yourself” (co-written by Ed Sheeran), telling the crowd: “Love wins”.

One, who was at Grande’s show on May 22, wore a shirt dedicated to a friend who died in the Manchester attack.

Britain said on Monday intelligence service MI5 was reviewing its processes following a suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people in Manchester, as questions continue over how much the authorities knew about the assailant.

Additional security measures were put in place for the concert, with police warning that everyone would be searched.

On Friday, Grande visited some of her injured fans at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Thorpe’s eight-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back and is recovering from surgery.