Manchester investigation releases 23-year-old man without charge

A MAN has been arrested and another property is being searched in connection to the Manchester terror attack.

British police have lifted a cordon in the centre of Manchester and seized a vehicle on Friday which they said could be potentially significant to their investigation into last week’s suicide bombing in the city.

Of the 17 arrests since the attack on 22 May, 11 men aged between 18 and 44 remain in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences and six others have been released without charge.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said they were unable to confirm or deny Abedi’s contact with the terror group as it was an ongoing investigation.

They said on Friday they had located a white Nissan Micra in the center of Manchester.

Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers.

A 100m cordon was put in place when the auto was discovered near Banff Road, where suicide bomber Salman Abedi had visited in the days before the attack on Manchester Arena.

The Metropolitan Police’s head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said early Sunday that police believe all the attackers were killed but are conducting further investigation to make certain this is the case. He visited Libya before the attack, arriving back in the United Kingdom on May 18.

The Islamic State group had previously claimed that “a soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the Manchester bombing which targeted an Ariana Grande concert.

The concert is being put on to raise money for those affected by a suicide bombing that left 22 people dead.