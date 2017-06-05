Manchester police search new property related to bombing

Manchester Central Mosque said it would not have anything to do with Abedi, who killed 22 people when he bombed Manchester Arena last Monday night, according to a spokesman quoted in the Times.

Russ Jackson, head of the police Northwest Counterterrorism Unit, said analysis of surveillance camera footage and other evidence had shown that “Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components” of the bomb.

Jackson tried to reassure nervous residents of Manchester that the bag does not pose a risk to public safety.

Although detectives have no reason to believe the bag contains anything risky, they are warning the public not to approach it, and instead call 999 immediately.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything risky, but would ask people to be cautious”, Jackson said.

Jackson said investigators are particularly interested in Abedi’s travels to the Wilmslow Road area in Manchester and a blue suitcase he carried with him during these trips.

‘Did you see Abedi in the Rusholme area between 18th and 22nd May.

“We are releasing further images of Abedi, so I would ask you to look closely at them and contact us if you saw him”.

The British-born 22-year-old was known to security services, and in the 10 days following the attack, police have been working to apprehend suspected collaborators, raiding properties across Greater Manchester, as well as around the United Kingdom, including Shoreham-on-Sea in Sussex, St Helens in Merseyside, Chester, and Nuneaton in the West Midlands.

The suspects have not been identified or charged. All were arrested on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

Jackson had said the suitcase is a “different item” than the one Abedi allegedly used in the bombing, but police believe he was in possession of it “days before the attack”.

Britain’s intelligence services have launched an inquiry into how warnings about the 22-year-old Abedi’s radical views were handled amid indications that vital warning signs were missed.

Councils and funeral directors have refused to deal with Salman Abedi’s body as it emerged his corpse is now being kept at a morgue outside Manchester.

Over the weekend, the United Kingdom’s state of alert was downgraded from “critical” – the highest level – to “severe”, and armed soldiers were gradually being withdrawn from high-profile sites, including Downing Street and Buckingham Palace.

His father remains in custody in the country.