Manchester terrorist called mother minutes before attack

On Monday (May 22) a suicide bomber took the lives of 22 people who attended a sold out Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was taken into custody after a property search at an address in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

“The arrest is connected to Monday’s attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage”, the statement said.

“We now have eight people who have been arrested in connection with Monday’s attack”, Hopkins said.

Twenty-two people were killed and 116 injured, 75 of whom remain in hospital.

Britain’s security level has been upgraded to “critical” meaning officials believe another attack may be imminent.

“There can never, ever, be an excuse for terrorism”, she said, adding “the choice people face at the general election has become starker”.

Abedi had recently returned from Libya, where his father and younger brother were arrested by a militia on Wednesday.

“This does not represent Islam”, Nasir said of the concert bombing.

Just hours before blowing himself up in Manchester on Monday, Salman Abedi called his mother and asked for her forgiveness, a Libyan source has told AP.

British police working on the case have resumed intelligence-sharing with USA counterparts after a brief halt because of anger over leaks to US media thought by Britain to be coming from US officials.

The pope “expresses his heartfelt solidarity with all those affected by this senseless act of violence”, the telegram said, as “he commends the generous efforts of the emergency and security personnel and offers the assurance of his prayers for the injured, and for all who have died”. “Very wicked, to target that sort of thing”.

In one online campaign, to which Grande shared a link, more than $2 million has been raised so far for victims and their families.

In a statement the same day, he said: “The citizens of Manchester and the members of the Catholic community are united in condemning the attack on the crowds at the Manchester Arena“.

Many European cities, including Paris, Berlin and Brussels, have suffered attacks in the past two years, underlining the importance of confidential intelligence cooperation. May said at the time Britain would continue to share information with Washington. “Who’s leaking it? Where’s it coming from?”