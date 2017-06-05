Manchester United in talks with Real Madrid over Gareth Bale move

Bale turned down a move to Old Trafford in 2013 to join Real Madrid for a then world record fee, and he’s set to feature – likely from the bench – in his third Champions League final in four seasons in his home town of Cardiff on Saturday night.

The Independent are saying that the La Liga Champions will listen to offers for their star man in the summer.

But the France worldwide now looks set to stay with the La Liga giants after they failed to have their transfer ban overturned.

He’s struggled with injuries and has had to play second fiddle to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo across the campaign, making just 24 starts in all competitions.

‘No i haven’t read anything to be honest, I don’t read anything so it doesn’t affect me at all, ‘ Bale told BT Sport when asked if the rumours had distracted him in the build-up to such an important match. He has scored 9 goals and has 5 assists in 26 games for the Madrid club this season.

Both Mbappe and Hazard are valued at around £100m ($128m) by their respective clubs and the Spanish capital club are keen to free up funds by allowing Bale to leave the club during the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen if Real can prise either one of the duo away from Monaco or Chelsea.

United have so far been resolute in their refusal to even countenance the sale of the goalkeeper, since they simply do not need the money or to negotiate, although some sources feel a swap deal could yet be possible. When Bale signed for Real Madrid, it looked like he would be the flawless replacement for Ronaldo.