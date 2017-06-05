Many Qatar flights halted as Gulf crisis escalates

Both Brent crude futures and U.S. WTI future were broadly higher during Monday’s Asian session as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke ties with Qatar on fears that Doha’s connections to terrorism would cause issues of national security.

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Saudi also closed the border and halted air and sea traffic with Qatar, urging “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”.

In response, angry Gulf Arab neighbours blocked Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera.

The UAE-based Emirates, Etihad, budget carrier flydubai, and Air Arabia have said they will stop flying between Dubai and Doha from Tuesday. In a statement, Emirates said that the last flight from Dubai to Doha will leave at 2:30 am on June 6 while the last flight in the other direction is at 3:50 am.

“Bahrain accused Qatar of “interfering” in its internal affairs”.

The government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi says it severed ties with Qatar in part over its support of extremist groups in Yemen “in contradiction with the goals announced by the countries supporting the legitimate government”. Central Command officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar said it was facing a campaign of lies and fabrications aimed at putting the Gulf Arab state under guardianship.

At the time of publishing, it was not clear whether airlines of the Maldives, which also joined the measures against Qatar, planned to suspend flights.

Simultaneously, the Saudi-led coalition has announced the cancellation of the Qatari participation in the military operation in Yemen citing Doha’s support of al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terror groups.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said it was suspending all flights to Saudi Arabia.

“What is happening is the preliminary result of the sword dance”, Aboutalebi said, in a reference to US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, left, talks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Emirates Armed Forces in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said any carrier from a third country wishing to fly over the kingdom to Qatar would need to apply within a week for special permission.

State-run Qatar Petroleum, the world’s fourth-largest oil and natural gas producer, has only five Middle Eastern customers for its gas – Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, the U.A.E. and Egypt. LNG exports to these countries comprised about 10 percent of Qatar’s total shipments in 2016, GIINGL data show.

The spokesman added Iran wants the countries in the Persian Gulf region to “learn from bitter experiences in the region” and take actions in line with easing tension and restoring peace.