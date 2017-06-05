Many US business leaders disappointed at Trump’s Paris withdrawal

Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said Trump’s decision was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

“China has been making more efforts to promote green financing and cut coal consumption and emissions due to China’s own requirements, not in order to be a more influential global climate leader”, said Xu Zhaoyuan of the Development Research Center, a Chinese cabinet think tank.

“What the American people deserve is a debate ― objective, transparent discussion ― about this issue”, Pruitt said.

“We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has chose to withdraw from the Paris agreement“, Trudeau said in the statement released by the PMO.

Trump has always been skeptical of climate change, despite vast scientific evidence showing that human activity has contributed to the problem, and has repeatedly suggested that it is a “hoax“. “Measuring with precision, in my perspective, the degree of human contribution is very challenging”. Instead of withdrawing from commitments it made through the Paris agreement and rolling back regulations to reduce carbon emissions, the US should be taking even more aggressive action now to protect the health of our community’s most vulnerable members – including our children, our seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and the poor – because our climate is already changing and people are already being harmed.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was equally cagey, telling reporters who asked him Friday about the president’s beliefs, “I have not had the opportunity to have that discussion”.

Meanwhile a months old video has surfaced in which then French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron invited American scientists and climate researchers to come to France as at home they faced a bleak future with a climate denier president. I don’t know what it means to deny the climate.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”, Trump wrote in a November 2012 tweet. Democrats, environmentalists and top executives from big corporations also voiced their concern.

Trump announced during a speech at the White House Rose Garden that he had made a decision to pull out of the landmark climate deal, in part because it would not reduce global temperatures fast enough to have a significant impact.

The three states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, but Thursday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement. That means the US would remain in the agreement, at least formally, for another three-and-a-half years, ensuring the issue remains alive in the next presidential election.

President Trump did say he plans to “renegotiate” or create an ‘entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.’ But other global leaders involved in the Paris Accord reacted by saying it wasn’t up for negotiation.

In a news conference at the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, Trump slammed the 195-country accord because it “disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries”.

Trump’s announcement, said Miguel Arias Cañete, the European commissioner for energy and climate action, “has galvanised us rather than weakened us, and this vacuum will be filled by new broad committed leadership”. Early indications point to a global rise of anti-Americanism as poorer countries suffer the consequences of global warming while Trump pushes to burn more coal and remove restrictions on gasoline consumption.