Marawi City siege was start of extremist plan Featured — AFP chief

Authorities said on Sunday that 2000 civilians remained trapped in the city that was home to 200,000, as the military intensified air strikes to drive out heavily armed militants from the little known but brutal Maute group.

In another development, the military said a week-long assault by Islamist rebels in a southern Philippine city is being fuelled with stolen weapons and ammunition and fighters broken out of jails. "They are ready to die that their laws will be followed".

The DND said more than a dozen people had been executed by the militants, and numerous others have been taken hostage.

In the video, Suganob did not mention where or if they were being held.

It was not clear when the video was taken and whether Suganob believed what he was saying or was forced to say it.

The video shows Suganob standing in front of a building bearing evidence of attack – holes in the wall which also appeared to be blackened with soot.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the death toll on Marawi attack has risen to 129, including 89 terrorists.

Attached to one of the bodies was a sign that said “Munafik” (hypocrite).

“The distance between Marawi and Indonesian territory is just five hours”, the source said.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Maute are also using civilians as human shields by rejecting appeals for them to stand down to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians.

Father Teresito Soganub said: We are asking your help to please give what your enemies are asking for.

The slow pace of the military’s efforts to retake Marawi – with air support and far superior firepower than the rebels – has prompted questions about its strategy.

Maute militants flew an IS flag in one of the city’s mosques a year ago, a local resident said, speaking on condition of anonymity, fearing for his safety. The presence of that number of hostages could not be independently confirmed.

The clashes erupted on May 23 when gunmen waving the black flags of Daesh rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city in response to an effort by security forces to arrest militant leader Isnilon Hapilon, a Filipino on the United States government’s list of most-wanted terrorists.

The militants released a video in which they threatened to kill the hostages, according to a report by the SITE Intelligence Group on Monday that could not be verified.

Some communities resemble ghost towns.

Sporadic gunfire erupted throughout the day as helicopters flew over the city, a witness told CNN.

Hapilon, an Islamic preacher, was once a commander of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014.

Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-allied militants put Marawi City on the island of Mindanao under siege last week.

Still, the Maute fighters have turned out to be remarkably well-armed and resilient.

The head of the Philippine military says three Malaysians, an Indonesian and a possible Arab extremist were killed before they could to murder an entire Christian village in an audacious ISIS-style plot. He said Hapilon was still hiding somewhere in the city and that authorities were working to confirm whether another top militant, Omarkhayam Maute, had been killed.

While the majority of Filipinos are Catholic, they make up only five percent of the population in Marawi, a mostly Muslim city.