Marcus Smart Steps Up for Isaiah Thomas

As far as he is concerned, sooner is much better.

Irving took over the game in the second half and finished with 42 points despite a tender ankle, LeBron James added 34 and the Cavaliers moved one win from an nearly inevitable third date in the NBA Finals with the Warriors by rallying to beat Boston 112-99 on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Cleveland is 14-0 when leading a series 2-0. After a long time, we finally saw them aggressive and willing to fight.

Cleveland led Game 3 by 16 points at the half and 21 points with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter. I highly doubt that the latter happens again. We let our foot off the gas a little bit.

“You let a team like that grab momentum you nearly knew a shot like that was going in”, James said.

“You let a team like that grab momentum you nearly knew a shot like that was going in”. Let us regroup. Let us regroup, and all the narrative and everything that was going on, let’s regroup, and let’s get back to playing desperate basketball, which they did tonight. Boston failed twice to beat the Cavaliers as they hosted them in TD Garden for the first two games of the series, but they did defeat Cleveland in their territory yesterday.

All season, the evidence has suggested that the Cavs, as deeply talented as they are, need James to be his most dominant to win games.

The Celtics were humiliated and bickering among themselves. Besides Bradley, the hero for the Celtics was Marcus Smart who started in place of Isaiah Thomas who will miss the rest of the postseason with a hip injury.

And Smart, playing the role of Isaiah Thomas, took several contested, pull-up three pointers, not to be confused with wide open treys, and he hit seven of them.

James had just 11 points, of which only three came in the second half as he went 1-of-9 shooting and had an unusual vanishing act when his team needed him.

“Thank God it’s bouncing on the rim because that’s taking time”, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

“We never counted ourselves out”. Cleveland was 0-5 without LeBron during the regular season (although to be fair, we assume that in some of those games other starters may have sat as well).

“He’s the best player in the world”, Stevens added.

Las Vegas isn’t buying what Bradley is selling.

Cleveland leads the series 2-1.

King James took some heat after the game for his bad night. The Cleveland forward finished with just 11 points on four-of-13 shooting and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. He was three of six from the foul line.

James went just 4 of 13 from the field in Game 3.

Smart scored a career-high 27 points while Bradley added 20. “We understand not only him but Kyrie (Irving) are going to make tough shots”.

“On the defensive end, we feel there’s definitely a lot of room for improvement”, Horford told CSN.

The Cavaliers are likely to batten down the hatches for game four because they really do not want to give the home field advantage back up to Boston and they certainly don’t want to head back to Beantown tied 2 games apiece.