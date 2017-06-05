Margaret could be Court out by jibes at tennis lesbians

The open letter was written in the aftermath of Court claiming that tennis was “full of lesbians”.

In an outspoken interview, 24-time Grand Slam singles victor also claimed that transgender children were the “work of the devil“.

The superstar victor says she had only just got over Court calling her “a bad role model” in the 1990s, and had only recently learned of her praising apartheid South Africa in the 1970s.

When discussing Court’s comments, Tennis Australia’s statement said: “As a legend of the sport, we respect Margaret Court’s achievements in tennis and her unmatched playing record”. We’re not against the people’.

In an interview about gay marriage with Neil Johnson on the 20Twenty Vision Christian Radio program, the 74-year-old lambasted transgender children and said it was the “all the devil” and suggested it was similar to Hitler’s brainwashing in World War II.

Former tennis champion Sam Stosur, meanwhile, claimed that some players could refuse to play at the arena at next year’s tournament.

“I think everyone can have their opinion”.

Men’s world No.1 Andy Murray, a member of the ATP players’ council, said players would be offended by Court’s outspokenness and hoped the row came to a head before the Australian Open so that the season-opening slam wasn’t hijacked by the prospect of court boycotts. Saying that South Africa dealt with the “situation” (meaning people of colour) much better than anywhere else in the world, particularly the U.S.: what exactly did she mean by that? “For players to be in a position where you’re in a slam and kind of boycotting playing on the court, I think that would potentially cause a lot of issues”, he said. She can have her opinion but my family does not deserve that and did not deserve that.

“That’s what Hitler did, that’s what Communism did – got the mind of the children“.

But Murray has also urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open. “[I’ve got] nothing against homosexuals – as individuals, they can do what they want to do – but my belief as a Christian is marriage the Bible way and I think it’s sad that these people are using that to try to hit below the belt”.

Navratilova accuses Court of demonising the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. “I don’t see why it should matter”, said Murray after winning his first-round match at Roland Garros.

Czech-American Navratilova, who married her partner Julia Lemigova in 2014 said she “had long ago forgiven Court” for saying being a lesbian made her a “bad role model”. “So, yeah, we’ll see what happens”.