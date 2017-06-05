Marlins’ Volquez throwing no-hitter through 7 versus Arizona

Volquez dedicated the performance to late teammate Jose Fernandez and late Royals pitcher and Dominican countryman Yordano Ventura.

Former Rockie Jhoulys Chacin (4-5) allowed four runs – three earned – and six hits in five innings, losing for the first time this year in five starts at home. He also faced the minimum 27 batters, as both walks were erased on double plays. Volquez completed the no-hitter with only 98 pitches.

Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins is throwing a no-hitter through 6 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Volquez twisted his right when he Arizona’s leadoff hitter Ray Fuentes as he raced to cover first base. He struck out the side in the ninth inning, including the last batter, pinch hitter Chris Owings. The Marlins franchise, which came into existence in 1993, now has as many no-hitters as the Pirates and more than the modern (post-1953) Orioles; Volquez has more individual no-hitters than Greg Maddux, Pedro Martínez, and Roger Clemens.

The Marlins hadn’t had a complete game since Alvarez shut out the Tampa Bay Rays on June 3, 2014, a major league record drought that lasted 480 games.

Volquez said after the game that he dedicated his no-hitter to Ventura and Jose Férnández, who pitched for the Marlins and also passed away in a motor vehicle accident in September of past year. But, the Marlins tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth just for good measure. For Volquez, that was five teams, eight years, 209 starts and a Tommy John surgery ago.

Heading into Saturday’s action against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Volquez led the Majors with seven losses.

Earlier, Moore, getting only his fourth start of the season as slugger Justin Bour got a rest, went full Bour with a three-run blast off Branden Shipley in the second inning.

“I’m hoping he’ll be able to make it with a few days of treatment”, he said.

The Marlins actually won that game on a walk-off hit 1-0.

He was an All-Star in 2008, when he went 17-6 with Cincinnati.

Miami used six relievers in place of ineffective starter Vance Worley, including Nick Wittgren (1-0), who picked up the win by pitching two-thirds of an inning.

The next play was also big as Volquez made a brilliant grab on a comebacker hit by David Peralta that was tracked at 108 miles per hour.

Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt (13 homers, 43 RBIs) is 3-for-10 in the series after going 3-for-22 in his previous six games. Arizona sent RHP Silvino Bracho to Triple-A Reno.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) has been taking ground balls and is continuing to work his way back, with the expectation remaining that he could return within two weeks.