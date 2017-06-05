Martin O’Neill: ‘Cyrus Christie can fill in for Seamus Coleman’

Ireland take on Austria in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Cyrus Christie, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in the Republic of Ireland’s win against Uruguay.

The Derby full-back, who is in line to start next Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria with Coleman recovering from a double leg fracture, fired home his second senior global goal on the way to a morale-boosting 3-1 win at the Aviva Stadium.

“But he took himself off as well too to get physically fit before we even met up [for a training camp] in Cork”.

If this game was supposed to represent the midway point in the metamorphosis between a side set up for a post season tour and one selected for a World Cup qualifier then the good news is that the journey looked more than half complete.

Walters said with a smile: “Don’t worry about that, I’ll beat myself up about that more than anybody else. We are delighted with the win and how we won, but it’s all eyes on next week now”.

Christie did restore the advantage within six minutes of the restart, though, when he cut inside full-back Martin Caceres and deceived Conde with a low left-foot shot which defender Sebastian Coates failed to block.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill: “If I’m not going overboard about Mexico defeat, I’m not wallowing in this”.

Kevin Long got his first senior start for Ireland and these two friendly games might eventually take on a greater significance if the players handed chances go on to greater things.

He said: “We always pursue the result and unfortunately today, the result was not the best”.

O’Neill refused to be drawn on who will start for the Republic in goal against Marcel Koller’s side at Lansdowne Road next weekend, following Darren Randolph’s mistake against the Uruguayans.

Christie won’t be complaining about their shortcomings here, though with the right back rounding off a strong overall display with a goal thanks to a mistake by Sebastian Coates, whose haphazard attempt to cut out a rather harmless looking shot can not have made life any easier for his goalkeeper. Randolph was at fault for Jose Gimenez’s equaliser after misjudging an angled Carlos Sanchez free-kick into the box.

However, they had Westwood to thank for still being in front in the 68th minute when Wednesday’s Player of the Year brilliantly turned away another header from Gimenez which seemed destined for the bottom corner.

“I’ve got a lot of time for both goalkeepers”, O’Neill said.