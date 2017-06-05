Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

(NASDAQ:CRUS). Northern Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.16M shares. About shares traded. Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has risen 11.95% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. During the last 52 weeks, the MTDR price has been as high as $28.51 and as low as $18.56.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.27 on June 2, reaching $23.18.

Matador Resources Co (NYSE MTDR) opened at 23.18 on Friday. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $30,069.80. Also, it has an estimated price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19.59 and a trailing 12-month price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 38.96.

Among 10 analysts covering Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. The performance for Year to Date (YTD) is 17.45%.Analysts mean Recommendation on a stock is noted at 2.50. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. They now have a Dollars 25 price target on the stock.

07/07/2016 – Wells Fargo began new coverage on Matador Resources Company giving the company a “outperform” rating.

Multiple company employees have indulged in significant insider trading.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2016 Q4. Its down 1.85, from 3.17 in 2016Q3.

The number of shares now held by investors is 100.19 Million. 1,192 are owned by Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership. Lpl Fin Limited Liability holds 0% or 30,007 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0% stake.

Long-term annual earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to reach 8.64% in coming 5 years. Kcg Inc has 14,690 shares.

The volume of the particular stock is the shares bought and sold in a single trading day. The institutional investor owned 590,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 757,217 shares during the period. Kalmar De accumulated 1.16% or 875,335 shares. Cadence Cap Lc stated it has 24,484 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd owns 617,100 shares or 1.62% of their U.S. portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,700 shares. 3,452 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $143,800 activity. The average numbers of shares are traded in a security per day, during the recent 3-month period. 27,524 shares were sold by THOMAS SCOTT, worth $1.65M. The insider Gerst Diane G. sold $60,287. CASE THURMAN K had sold 5,000 shares worth $300,000 on Tuesday, January 24.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) belongs to the “Basic Materials” sector with an industry focus on “Independent Oil & Gas”, with Mr. Joseph Wm.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 38.28 while the company’s industry has 20.75 P/E and the sector P/E is 17.19. The Company’s divisions include exploration and production, and midstream. It has a 39.39 P/E ratio. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, December 6. Northland Capital maintained the shares of MTDR in report on Wednesday, September 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Craig Hallum. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Thursday, December 3 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q4 2016.

03/22/2017 – Matador Resources Company had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JP Morgan. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. Canaccord Genuity initiated Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Tuesday, October 20. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 2.01% in the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Cirrus Logic, Inc.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG” was published by Stock Observer and is the property of of Stock Observer. 216,969 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. 1,607 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc). Pembroke Mngmt invested 1.62% in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR). The legal version of this story can be read at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/02/matador-resources-co-mtdr-shares-bought-by-friedberg-investment-management-updated.html. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 0.03% invested in Blackrock California Municipal 2018 Term (NYSE:BJZ) for 36,900 shares.