Match abandoned due to rain, teams share points

Australia, set an adjusted 235 to win from 33 overs, had stuttered to 53-3 before play was abandoned.

The group game between the trans-Tasman rivals at Edgbaston in the 2013 Champions Trophy was washed out, too.

New Zealand might be cursing the heavens as the stakes were loaded heavily in their favour when rain stopped the play for the third time in the match.

The teams took a point apiece – a result that was arguably of most benefit to Group A rivals England, who launched a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day global sides with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.

Kane Williamson registered his ninth one-day-international century in a knock that included eight fours and two sixes, before being run out on 100.

New Zealand’s innings was interrupted early on by a rain delay of almost two hours, before the showers arrived as soon as paceman Josh Hazlewood skittled out the bottom order with three wickets in four balls in what proved to be the final over.

Hazlewood’s first two overs went for 20, but he bounced back superbly to grab 6-52 from the nine he sent down as New Zealand collapsed from a commanding 4-254 – losing their last six wickets for 37 runs.

Hazlewood struck the first blow for Australia when Guptill was outfoxed by a bit of extra bounce and was caught by Glenn Maxwell at point.

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult expects to face a formidable England when the sides meet in Cardiff, despite the loss of Chris Woakes and Jason Roy’s struggles. “And it was pretty ordinary, to be honest with you”.

Overall, both the teams have been face-to-face in 135 matches which ended in Australia’s favour 90 times and New Zealand emerged victorious in 39 ODIs. The top two teams in each Group will make the last four-stage. The Australian skipper hopes its just initial rust for the star- left-arm pacer and hopes it’s gone and they can witness his usual dominant performance in the upcoming games of the tournament.

Moises Henriques will play his first one-day worldwide since August.

But Williamson didn’t add to his ton, through a combination of confused running and clever fielding from Henriques at backward point then Cummins at the stumps, found well short.

Australia will probably have to break a long-standing Edgbaston hoodoo if they are to progress to the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

“It’s obviously not ideal for both sides to have a washout”, Smith said.

“So Frank, our security guy, just made sure we remained in the hotel and stayed nice and safe”.