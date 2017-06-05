Mattek-Sands edges out Kvitova in French Open

Top seed and current World No. 1 Angelique Kerber tumbled out of the French Open in Round 1 yesterday after a straight sets loss to Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova. In between those results were less impressive outings such as second-round exit at Sydney, round-of-16 defeat as the Australian Open defending champion, a first-round ending at Doha, and most recently, an opening-round (second round after a first round bye) at Rome. In the last game, Kerber had seven break points but Makarova fought off each one before holding to win.

Victory was a bonus for Petra Kvitova as the Czech left-hander made an emotional return to the limelight at the French Open on Sunday, breezing into the second round in her first competitive match since a burglar stuck a knife through her playing hand. They gave loud support during the match, with the only disappointment being the usual sparse early crowd on Roland Garros’ main court.

The 18-year-old Bellis converted her fourth match point on an unforced error by Bertens, a semifinalist at Roland Garros a year ago. Kvitova lost in two sets 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (5-7).

Bellis, who is from California, is playing in her third Grand Slam tournament. “I won for the second time, if I can say that”.

Anisimova clawed her way back from 4-1 down in the decider but Nara clinched the victory on her first match point when her opponent hit a forehand wide.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December. “It was a tough first round”, Kerber said after the loss.

In the preceding match on Court Philippe Chatrier, Kvitovas eyes welled with tears at the end of her 6-3, 6-2 win against 86th-ranked Julia Boserup of the United States.

“I’m sure she feels the excitement of being at a major and not having the pressure to play and prepare”, said the 36-year-old, who appeared to reveal during a TV interview that Serena is expecting a girl. I really am looking forward to being there.

She was able to fend the attacker off, who then fled, but the player needed emergency surgery to fix damage to tendons and nerves.