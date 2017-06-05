Mattis, Indonesian Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation

Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Alexander Fomin made the statement on June 4 at the 16th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

“It is crucial now more than ever, that we put a united front, build a coalition and a movement of moderates with likeminded nations, to be the voice of reason to counter terrorism and extremism – a principle which has guided Malaysia’s recent overtures in foreign policy”, he said.

In addressing these challenges, Hishammuddin proposed five solutions, amongst them, championing moderation both within and across borders, and renewing commitments to regional and global cooperation.

The event, which saw the participation of over 500 participants from more than 40 countries, including defence ministers and senior officials from the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, stressed the need to maintain peace and security in Southeast Asia on the basis of respecting worldwide commitments and law.

Hishammuddin said the Five Powers Defence Arrangement Defence Ministers’ Meeting, which Malaysia is a part of, has agreed to share intelligence on terrorist threats in Malaysia and Singapore.

They also spoke about the importance of the US’ continued presence in Asia Pacific in ensuring peace and stability, and discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Sulu Sea and the Southern Philippines, the ministry said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu discussed security challenges and defense cooperation during a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, Navy Cmdr.

The U.S. recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi’s indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Secretary James Mattis has said.