Mattis Says US to Oppose China’s Island Construction in South China Sea

“While competition between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies, is bound to occur conflict is not inevitable”, Mattis said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

In response to questions as to how America and Australia would assert a rules-based order in the disputed waters of the South China Sea in the face of China’s continued militarisation of the region, Mr Turnbull said: “We exercise our right to freedom of navigation and overflight all the time, so that is a given”.

A joint statement released by the US, Japan and Australia called for dialogue with China, but stressed commitment to global law and freedom of navigation.

Outlining India’s principled position on the dispute over the South China Sea, Modi in his address at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) in September a year ago had said “the threat or use of force” to resolve would complicate matters affecting peace and stability.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis on Saturday criticized China’s actions in the South China Sea, saying Beijing showed “contempt” for other nations’ interests.

“The scope and effect of China’s construction activities in the South China Sea differ from those of other countries in several key ways”, Mattis told the Shangri-La regional defense summit in Singapore.

Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims. Beijing has built up and militarised numerous islands and reefs it controls in the region.

Mattis, speaking at the first plenary session of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, also touched on the threat of terrorism to the region, emphasizing the need to “defeat extremist organizations wherever they attempt to establish roots”.

“We can not accept Chinese actions that impinge on the interest of the worldwide community, undermining the rules-based order that has benefited all countries…”

In his speech, Mattis also urged China to follow through with action its stated desire to see North Korea denuclearize, but pledged that the United States will “engage China diplomatically and economically to ensure our relationship is beneficial”.

“(China’s) artificial island construction and indisputable militarisation of facilities on features in worldwide waters undermine regional stability”, he said.