Mattis: US and allies ‘don’t scare’ in face of IS attacks

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Marise Payne will host US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis for the day-long AusMin meeting.

“There’s a sense that U.S. engagement in Asia under the Trump administration is very military heavy and that following the collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and with a proposed budget cut to the State Department of 30 per cent, there are questions both in Canberra and the region about the nature of USA engagement in Asia”, Mr Robinson said.

Two of the most senior members of US President Donald Trump’s administration will hold high-level talks with Australia’s foreign and defence ministers in Sydney on Monday.

“(Re-examining the agreements) does not define the trading relationships between the United States and Australia, nor other relationships on issues that are of mutual importance – climate change, certainly national security issues”, he told reporters.

Speaking for the first time on the decision, Tillerson appeared to distance himself from it, saying that it was Trump’s “judgment” that the climate pact did not serve the American people.

Highest on the agenda was the recent United Kingdom terror attacks in London and Manchester.

His first phone call with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in late January was also a hostile affair, with the United States president branding a refugee deal “dumb”.

“We desire productive relationships, but we can not allow China to use its economic power to buy its way out of other problems, whether it’s militarising islands in the South China Sea or failing to put appropriate pressure on North Korea”, he said.

While Australia’s government said it has not lost faith in the United States as a global leader, the decision to leave the Paris Climate agreement has drawn a wave of global criticism.

China earlier expressed strong dissatisfaction with what it labelled as “irresponsible remarks” Mattis made at a regional security summit about China’s construction and militarisation of artificial islands in the South China Sea.

Mr Tillerson said visits to the region from the administration’s senior officials helped quell concern about USA inconsistency, whether that related to security, economic or trade issues.

