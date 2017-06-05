Mattis warns China on North Korea and South China Sea

China claims nearly the whole of this strategic maritime space where, during the past few years, it has built facilities on artificial islands that could be of military use, leading to mounting tension in the region.

The resolution adopted by the council adds four entities, including banks, and 14 North Korean officials to the United Nations sanctions blacklist, meaning that they can not travel overseas and all of their assets have been frozen.

“North Korea’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them is not new, but the regime has increased the pace and scope of its efforts”, he said, alluding to the North’s series of nuclear device tests in recent years and an accelerated pace of missile tests seemingly aimed at building a missile with enough range to hit the U.S.

On Wednesday, a US Navy warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of a disputed South China Sea island controlled by China.

He called North Korea an “urgent military threat”.

Mattis also said the USA administration was pleased to see China working with them on ways to counter North Korea’s continued weapons development, though he had harsh words for China regarding their activities in the South China Sea.

“We can not accept Chinese actions that impinge on the interests of the global community, undermining the rules-based order that has benefited all countries represented here today including, and especially, China”, he told some 500 delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue which focus on defence and security.

The sentiments were echoed by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who criticised China’s militarisation of the waters and their creation of artificial islands. “We can not and will not accept unilateral, coercive changes to the status quo”.

China said that the U.S. warship trespassed in its waters “without permission” and Chinese warships warned it to leave. “We will pledge to work closely with China where we share common cause”.

He called North Korea an “urgent military threat”.

“We want to stop this”.

The Trump administration has been pressing China for help U.S. in action against North Korea, the officials of State warned North Korea that all the options are on the table if Pyongyang continues to launch its missiles.

According to Mattis, US President Donald Trump’s administration considers China’s commitment to the shared goal of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula encouraging, but urged Beijing to act.

Mattis also wanted to reaffirm the United States commitment to strengthen alliances in the region, an issue that has been in question after Trump assumed office and made decisions, including Washington’s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.