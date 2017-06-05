May faces pressure to postpone United Kingdom election

When Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May surprised the British electorate by calling a snap election this spring, it was widely seen as a shrewd political move.

If she fails to beat handsomely the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be undermined both inside the Conservative Party and at talks with 27 other European Union leaders.

While sterling has weakened against the dollar as the election race tightens, it still remains about 3 cents above where it was trading at the start of the campaign on April 18.

“Even if you don’t have groups infiltrating, nearly by definition if you have half Labour supporters they are likely to be younger and have more energy, they’re likely to make more noise”.

An average of polls collated by groups like Britain Elects shows a clear surge in support for Labour.

Mrs May faced hostile questions over her plans for elderly care, dubbed the dementia tax, and her failure to put a figure on the cap on social care costs she promised after consternation in Conservative ranks over the policy as it was set out in the manifesto.

“From the pollsters’ point of view this is an experimental election”, Wells wrote.

MARTIN: But then we see that the prime minister’s actually been slipping in the polls, and the Labour Party against all odds and expectation has actually been showing some strength in recent weeks.

The smaller parties have been left behind as two-party politics returns with a vengeance. The Liberal Democrats on 9% and Ukip on 4% are both unchanged. Support for the Green party has halved.

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'” She called for worldwide agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offenses and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

For Labour, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said Sir Michael’s comments showed the Tories were the party for “the few, not the many”.

Surge sceptics, however, can also build a convincing case.

Page said that Labour’s share of the vote included many younger voters who had not voted before. The Tories continue to win the other side of the generation game, with a huge and stable lead among pensioners.

The peculiarities of the UK’s “first past the post” electoral system means it is hard to predict election results based upon opinion polls, Goodwin said, but even allowing for these uncertainties, he felt YouGov’s constituency-by-constituency prediction looked to be an extreme outlier. There are two reasons to think it won’t be: the historical record and the record of the polls. Turnout was more than 10 percentage points higher in the referendum than in the 2015 election.

Yet as voting day looms, those fears are looking less and less likely.

Labour surge sceptics can also draw different conclusions from a deep dive into the polling. Tory voters, by contrast, are rarely conflicted in this way.

He pointed to Corbyn’s emphasis on class, an issue he said so many “wanted to ignore” as a reason for his confidence in Corbyn’s transformation of Labour and United Kingdom politics.

A number of senior Labour politicians have previously criticised faith schools.