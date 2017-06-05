May in major U-turn on social care funding

The quick jump in Labour support came shortly after the launch of the Conservative manifesto in which the party revealed post-election policies for the social care system.

She echoed Donald Trump’s language by accusing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of making “fake claims” about the policy.

“Caring for our elderly must be above party politics and that is why I want to urge anyone who opposes the Conservatives’ plans to come together to stop it”, he said.

Taxpayers can defer payment as the state will deduct the cost from their estate when they die, which commentators have likened to a “dementia tax” because sufferers of the disease living at home will have to pay while people with cancer in hospital would not.

“Nothing has changed, nothing has changed, we are offering a long-term solution for the sustainability of social care for the future”, she said, shaking her head and raising her voice as it was described as a u-turn by journalists.

Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to provide funding to local councils in Britain to build more homes, in a move which could significantly boost the amount of government-backed social housing for the first time in decades.

Under the proposals OAPs would be forced to pay for care in their home unless they have less than £100,000 in assets.

The policy, which has been dubbed a “dementia tax” by opponents, is polling badly among traditional support groups for the Conservatives and has been privately criticised by Tory MPs.

The online survey put the Tories down five points at 44 percent and Labour up four points at 35 points, the closest gap since previous year.

Mrs May denied she had performed a U-turn, insisting that “nothing has changed” from the principles set out in the manifesto, but there would now be an “absolute limit” on the amount people would have to pay.

One Conservative MP told The Sunday Times that several frontbenchers privately voiced concerns to May that the manifesto would repel voters, complaining it was too unpalatable.

But in a freakish denial of the U-turn, she told reporters “nothing has changed”.

One weekend poll showed that the Tory lead over Corbyn’s party had halved to just nine points.

“The deal we seek will be negotiated by me or Jeremy Corbyn“.

Asked whether he wanted immigration numbers to increase or decrease, Mr Corbyn replied: “What I want is a society that works and what I want is fair migration. So the stakes in this election are high”.

“That is why we need someone representing Britain who is 100% committed to the cause”.

“People here in Wrexham and across Wales chose to ignore the hysterical warnings of Labour, Plaid Cymru and Liberal Democrat politicians in Cardiff Bay, and voted to leave the EU”, May said.

Mrs May faces a grilling from the BBC’s Andrew Neil tonight as part of the coverage in a campaign that will pass by without the Prime Minister facing other party leaders directly in a debate.

The research was conducted on May 19 and 20 after the release of the Conservative and Labour manifestos.