May Jobs Report Disappoints Despite 16-Year Unemployment Low

One, its extremely low rate policy over the last nine years has starved savers and caused them to pull back on spending.

Numerous jobs that have been added over the past year are in the generally lower-paying leisure and hospitality industry – hotels, restaurants and amusement parks.

Doug Duncan, Chief Economist for Fannie Mae, agreed that the May Jobs Report showed the labor market has lost some steam. But Jim O’Sullivan, chief US economist of High Frequency Economics, noted that seasonal adjustments can be especially tricky in May, prompting him to forecast just 140,000 employment gains. Unemployment rates declined by 0.5 percent while the number of unemployed declined by 774,000. That number has been rising slowly over the past two years, an indication that more people in their prime working are optimistic enough to participate in the labor force. That’s because this level of employment means that everyone who wants a job already has one – so employers need to pay more to induce people already working to move into new positions.

The historically low unemployment rate comes with the caveat that the labor force shrank last month. The employment-population ratio edged down to 60.0 percent in May. Once people stop looking for a job, they’re no longer counted as unemployed.

The unemployment rates all base their calculations to some extent on the size of the workforce as a denominator. That rate dropped to 8.4 percent in May, and Cohn noted that it is down a full percentage point since Trump took office in January.

Guided by signals from more hawkish central bank officials, markets priced in an interest-rate increase for this month, just three months after the last one.

The tally from March also dropped off, from 79,000 to 50,000 jobs. Data by each of the breakouts listed here are published monthly by the BLS.

That’s not rip-roaring growth, and barely qualifies as growth at all. But job growth in May was down across many key sectors.

“Given reports that job openings are near all-time highs, it suggests that businesses are struggling to fill these positions in an increasingly tighter market”, said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist for S&P Global Ratings.

Economists had forecast payrolls increasing 185,000 last month and the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.4 percent.

Hiring in the months of April and March were revised downward by a combined 66,000. In 2016, 32,000 new jobs were an average monthly gain in the healthcare industry as compared to the 22,000 jobs per month in the year 2017.

That left the year-on-year increase in wages at 2.5%.

The Labor Department said Friday that the joblessness rate fell to 4.3 percent, the lowest level since 2001, from 4.4 percent.

After relatively modest job growth of 174,000 for April, May brought a serious nosedive.

Persistently sluggish wage growth could cast a shadow on further monetary policy tightening.

Wages in May increased 2.5 percent from the year before, in line with the moderate growth they’ve shown in recent months. As recently as 2015, job growth averaged 226,000 a month.

The 2016 May jobs report stunned everyone when the USA only added 38,000 jobs (it was later revised up a little).

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed that the US trade deficit widened by more than expected in April. The White House is preparing for a fight over raising the federal debt limit and approving government funding that, if not resolved, could rock the United States economy and global stock markets and cause the Fed to put its plans on hold.