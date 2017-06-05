May: Police know identities of London Bridge attackers

Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary.

The Conservatives’ lead over Labour has narrowed markedly from 20 points or more when she called the election in April to a range between one and 12 points now, although they are still widely expected to win a majority.

Former Vice President of the US, Al Gore, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, said he thought Trump’s tweet misrepresented what the mayor had said.

The attack, in which the assailants killed at least seven people and injured nearly 50 before they were shot dead by police, began with a van being driven at high speed into a crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge.

One person has been released without charge. Police raids are continuing.

Commuters and cyclists were back on the streets of south London Monday morning, elbowing past journalists and camera crews on Southwark Bridge Road’s narrow sidewalks.

A commuter, Martin Howells, said things were calm but not unusually so. Standing near a lamp post smashed in the attack, he said: “It was really not different, it was surprisingly normal”. He was twice reported to anti-terror authorities, it said.

“It’s a bit like a few years ago when there were mass shootings, people would blame video games for the shootings”, he said. “A number of people have been detained and are at present being spoken to”, a statement said.

His companion, Rahman, wore a blue hoodie with the words “Muslims for Humanity”.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido says Ignacio Echeverria, a London-based banker, who was last seen in the vicinity of Borough Market.

Khan, in an interview with the BBC shortly after the Saturday night attack, had asked Londoners and visitors to be calm and vigilant.

A member of the public also received gunshot wounds, which were not critical, and was being treated in hospital.

This was the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the auto and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.

“There are in the five that we have foiled and these three recent attacks, in some of them there are undoubtedly worldwide dimensions”. Turnbull would give no details about their circumstances.

“We have been in touch with their families, in close touch with their families, as we seek to find confirmation of the circumstances of the two other Australians”. Morrison was stabbed while leaving a bar where he watched the Champions League soccer final. She reportedly died in her fiance, Tyler Ferguson’s, arms after being struck by the speeding van on London bridge. Both had been stabbed in the neck. They said people were fleeing the area in panic.

“To think radicalization happens just online or just on social media is simply false”, he said.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack. “The three attackers were shot dead”, Asst.

He said many people were “very anxious that she was at the Home Office for all this time, presided over these cuts in police numbers, and now is saying that we have a problem”. Commissioner Rowley said on Sunday.

They say she was 30 years old.

The knife-wielding assailants then took their attack to nearby Borough Market, where survivors described a hellish scene in an area packed with people enjoying a night out in bars and restaurants.

“At times like these it’s more important than ever that we stand together as a community and unite against this kind of horrific attack”. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said.