An ally of British Prime Minister Theresa May has said income tax will not rise for higher earners in an apparent new promise to voters less than a week before a national election with opinion polls showing a narrowing of her lead.

Her party’s lead over the opposition Labour Party was in a range of 1-12 percentage points, according to six polls published on Saturday. She told voters that it was her party’s “firm intention to reduce taxes for ordinary working families”.

It’s much the same story with the age group 18-24 with 70% of people betting on Corybn’s party winning the most seats at the election. The Liberal Democrats claimed that could lead to councils racking up debts of £11 billion as they wait to recoup the costs of care.At the same time, Corbyn has been able to portray himself as an anti-establishment underdog, proffering populist spending increases, and he has largely avoided major mistakes.She warned of the risk of voters backing Labour and allowing Mr Corbyn to form a minority government with the support of the SNP.There is a catch, however.

The race has narrowed from what polls had indicated would be a shoo-in huge majority for May to a much tighter contest in which she might even fall short of a majority, an outcome that would spark political chaos days before Britain begins negotiations on exiting the EU.

How did we get from the main parties having nothing to say on the European Union, to everyone talking about Brexit, in the space of a week? I could have stayed on and kept doing that job.

May, who a year ago campaigned quietly to stay in the European Union, is now leading the march for the exit.

“Why should the British public trust you and your peers to negotiate Brexit?” he was asked by a young member of the audience. Corbyn has said the issue of Brexit is settled but many in his party oppose leaving the EU.

Asked about suggestions that the nuclear deterrent could not work if Mr Corbyn would not order a first strike, Mr Gwynne told the Press Association: ” I disagree with that, I think that if people know that you will always defend your country, you might not use the first strike, but you would be prepared to use those weapons because you’ve got those weapons, and I think that is the situation.

He also repeated his vow to pursue a foreign policy aimed at addressing the issue of “ungoverned spaces” in war-torn countries like Libya where extremism can flourish.

He said the “great team of very experienced people” included Sir Keir Starmer, one of the “leading lawyers” in the country. He said not enough had been invested in skills training. The UK Labour party leader has received an important boost from the Vermont senator and leading American progressive Bernie Sanders, who faced off against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic party primaries past year.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said while May was no longer certain of increasing her parliamentary majority, she was sceptical about suggestions the Conservatives would lose their current slim majority.

“Those are the people that I want to talk to”.

He denied that companies might leave when faced with increased taxation. He said he wanted an education system which offered opportunities.