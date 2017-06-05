May says United Kingdom too tolerant of extremism; 12 arrests made in London

On Saturday night, police said seven people died and at least 48 were injured after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and assailants went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market.

Islamic State’s statement Sunday from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

A friend of the attacker, who is not being named at the request of the police, told BBC Asian Network that he had contacted authorities after realising the man had extremist views, while a neighbour had said she had reported him after he had attempted to radicalise her children.

London Bridge is a major transport hub and nearby Borough Market is a fashionable warren of alleyways packed with bars and restaurants that is always bustling on a Saturday night.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of those who had been injured were in a critical condition.

After several tweets, including one offering USA support to the United Kingdom and another criticizing London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Trump tweeted: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?” Though he was seriously injured, the officer is now stable and recovering. He went on to say that the Government of Canada would not comment further at this time out of “respect for the family”.

She said the series of attacks represented a perversion of Islam and that Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy needed to be reviewed, adding, “It is time to say enough is enough”.

Security cordons would remain around London Bridge indefinitely. Another man – who, I understand, received stitches – is on his way back to Australia.

Trump later called Prime Minister Theresa May to offer his condolences. Twitter user Andrew Brooks said in response to the photo: “Evacuate?”

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

“In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side. They were stabbing her”, witness Gerard Vowls said. Witness Mark Roberts said he saw a van speed across London Bridge toward the underground station before it suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home.

“There were five or six people that we tried to help, they were young people”. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”.

That tweet drew angry rebukes from critics saying that the immediate aftermath of an attack that left 49 people dead was not a time for a president to be “basking in congratulations”.

In eight minutes, London Metropolitan officers had arrived at Borough Market and killed three suspects, saving untold lives.