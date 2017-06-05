May seen 21 seats short of majority in June 8 vote – YouGov

In one reply, the Labour leader said: “I would view the idea of having to use a nuclear weapon as something that was resulting in a failure in the whole world’s diplomatic system”.

In the past three months, three assaults in London and Manchester have killed 34 people and injured more than 200 others.

However according to another poll, the prime minister appears set to fall short of a majority.

Labour has made the National Health Service (NHS) a central element of its election campaign, pledging to “reverse the privatisation” of the service and to increase spending on it by UKP 7.4 billion (8.45 billion euros, $9.53 billion), funded by tax increases of about ten percent on the country’s wealthiest.

Ryan went on to seemingly throw in the towel to the Conservatives nationally, saying: “The polls are all saying that the Conservative Party will win a large majority, possibly with more MPs than they have ever had before”.

But it was who Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suffered the most uncomfortable moments of the event as he struggled to answer questions over his opposition to nuclear weapons.

He said: “The only guarantee the Tories are prepared to give at this election is to big business and high earners while low and middle income earners have seen no guarantee from Theresa May that their taxes won’t be raised”.

“Mayism” was launched with posters calling on voters to support “May’s Team” instead of the Conservative Party; other tactics included frequent repetition of the phrases “strong and stable”, “ordinary people” and – to describe her opponents – “coalition of chaos”. But in the last month or so, things are gradually starting to go a bit wrong for the conservatives.

Several questions were asked about the PM’s social care reforms, which forced her into a rare u-turn on a manifesto pledge before polling day. But, secondly, Corbyn has actually surprised a lot of people.

But Brexit – for many a toxic and divisive issue – has featured far less in the campaign than might have been expected. And so a bit like Bernie Sanders and the race for the Democratic nomination, this left wing had been written off by many people has actually turned out to be a much harder opponent to defeat than nearly everyone had expected.

“Where do you think Theresa May is tonight?” he asked, looking into the camera.

University of Queensland political science lecturer Joff Lelliott told The New Daily the Conservatives will “still nearly certainly win the election”, but it was unlikely they would now win with the huge majority of 100-150 seats that many initially predicted. “The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts”.

A hung parliament could play in Labour’s favour even if it won less seats than the Conservatives because it is politically closer to smaller rivals on several issues.

The prime minister did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated.

MARTIN: That’s Roger Scully. “She has been disabused of that”, said Iain Begg, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics (LSE).

We are days away from the British parliamentary election starting on Thursday night NZT. Professor Scully, thank you so much for speaking with us.