May: UK in grip of copycat terror attacks

The British Prime Minister says the Islamist ideology, which has contributed to many attacks will only be defeated by turning people’s minds away from it.

Referencing the Westminster terror attack and Manchester attack, Mrs. She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

Three attackers were shot dead at the scene, and BBC reported that a raid of one of the attacker’s apartments resulted in 12 men being arrested.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training – and not even of attackers radicalising online – but copying one another”.

Mrs May said the United Kingdom has made “significant progress” in disrupting plots and protecting the public since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism.

She continued, “Enough is enough”. “Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would”.

If we want to continue to live in an open, democratic society that values freedom and civil liberties, we must accept that we can never be 100 per cent safe, but that doesn’t mean we do nothing.

She acknowledged that the internet is a facilitator for extremism and called for global regulations of cyberspace, saying, “We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”.

The prime minister stated that the Conservative Party and other parties will suspend campaigning for Sunday, but the election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence”.